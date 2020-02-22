MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Stephens

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded MRC Global from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James cut MRC Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut MRC Global from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a report on Sunday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.25.

NYSE MRC opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $810.83 million, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,319 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,539,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,562,000 after purchasing an additional 822,602 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 51,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

