NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Upgraded at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded NMI from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.81.

Get NMI alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.47. NMI has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.11 million. NMI had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 45.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NMI will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 7,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $257,002.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Claudia J. Merkle sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $402,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,101,998.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,371 shares of company stock worth $7,047,263 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in NMI by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in NMI by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in NMI by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NMI by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NMI by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.