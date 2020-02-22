BRP (TSE:DOO) Cut to “Neutral” at Northcoast Research

BRP (TSE:DOO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on BRP from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on BRP from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BRP from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on BRP from C$60.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on BRP from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.29.

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$69.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion and a PE ratio of 19.88. BRP has a 1-year low of C$35.15 and a 1-year high of C$75.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$66.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$57.17.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported C$1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.52 billion. Research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 4.4000003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

