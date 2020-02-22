DA Davidson Reiterates Neutral Rating for TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE)

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of TrueCar from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TrueCar from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of TrueCar from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of TRUE stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. TrueCar has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 1,087.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

