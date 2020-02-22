Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Echelon Wealth Partners

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

CJT has been the topic of several other reports. AltaCorp Capital lowered Cargojet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$105.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$126.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cargojet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$117.63.

TSE:CJT opened at C$112.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$114.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$102.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 67.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.06. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$73.22 and a twelve month high of C$123.75.

In other news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,000 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.93, for a total transaction of C$104,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$140,081.55.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

