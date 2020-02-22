MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by William Blair in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MSA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSA Safety presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $131.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.10. MSA Safety has a 1-year low of $96.01 and a 1-year high of $142.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.50.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $375.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.60 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $1,074,655.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,795.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.