Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Earns "Market Perform" Rating from William Blair

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 target price on Corelogic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Corelogic from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

Shares of NYSE:CLGX opened at $51.27 on Thursday. Corelogic has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $51.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In related news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,516,889.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James L. Balas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $783,425. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLGX. Nitorum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Corelogic during the 4th quarter valued at $36,804,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Corelogic by 239.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 717,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,373,000 after purchasing an additional 506,090 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Corelogic by 604.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 448,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 384,475 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Corelogic by 1,211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 354,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after purchasing an additional 327,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Corelogic by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after purchasing an additional 270,196 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Analyst Recommendations for Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX)

