Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Receives Buy Rating from Dougherty & Co

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Brightcove from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Brightcove has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Get Brightcove alerts:

BCOV opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $331.36 million, a P/E ratio of -14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.74. Brightcove has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. Brightcove’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Brightcove will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Brightcove by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,939,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brightcove by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,481,000 after buying an additional 317,815 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Brightcove by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,272,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,746,000 after buying an additional 39,419 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in Brightcove by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,836,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after buying an additional 83,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Brightcove by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 751,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 26,305 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.