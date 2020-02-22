British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,942,000 after buying an additional 54,763 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 10.7% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,438,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,963,000 after purchasing an additional 235,928 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 3.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,001,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,852,000 after purchasing an additional 72,456 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 16.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,224,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,200,000 after purchasing an additional 173,047 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 301,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 119,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

NYSE BTI opened at $43.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average of $39.02. British American Tobacco PLC has a 1 year low of $33.73 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

