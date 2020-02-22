Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,323 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 512.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 732.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $105.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.25. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.66 and a 52 week high of $112.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.367 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

