Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,721,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 383.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $1,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,647,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,804,227.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $87.47 on Friday. Clean Harbors Inc has a 1 year low of $59.63 and a 1 year high of $88.40. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.87 and its 200 day moving average is $80.59.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.