Comerica Bank Has $5.94 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,905,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,113,000 after acquiring an additional 991,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,065,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $714,969,000 after buying an additional 696,570 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,240,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,701,000 after buying an additional 62,314 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 97.1% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,858,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,162,000 after buying an additional 1,408,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,416,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,253,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNT. UBS Group raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:LNT opened at $59.14 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.77 and a twelve month high of $60.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average of $54.03.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

