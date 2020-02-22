Comerica Bank Buys 3,434 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Msci were worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Msci by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,201,000 after acquiring an additional 423,160 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Msci by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Msci by 103.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Msci during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Msci by 13.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $309.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $286.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.36. Msci Inc has a 12-month low of $174.23 and a 12-month high of $335.43. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a negative return on equity of 285.06% and a net margin of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total transaction of $743,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 300,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,508,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Msci from $285.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities raised Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Msci to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

