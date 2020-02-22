Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Descartes Systems Group worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $45.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 114.53 and a beta of 0.69. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.02.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DSGX shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.09.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

