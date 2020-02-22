Comerica Bank Has $5.84 Million Stake in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,923 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.13% of SLM worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLM. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,453,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in SLM in the third quarter worth approximately $31,954,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in SLM by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,663,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $175,234,000 after buying an additional 1,678,573 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in SLM by 102.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,276,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,916,000 after buying an additional 1,654,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in SLM by 189.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,783,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,737,000 after buying an additional 1,166,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13. SLM Corp has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.71 million. SLM had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

In other SLM news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $82,310.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.