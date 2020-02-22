Comerica Bank Trims Stake in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

EPAY opened at $48.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.28. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 107.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $111.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $222,875.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,638.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $119,133.72. Insiders have sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $711,310 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.92.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.