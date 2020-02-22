QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,854 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,711,006 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $415,652,000 after purchasing an additional 113,056 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,236,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $247,062,000 after purchasing an additional 45,360 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,899,681 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $255,839,000 after purchasing an additional 86,900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,807,834 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $247,735,000 after purchasing an additional 50,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $160,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,074 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $87.03 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.27 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.88.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $2,427,887.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,603.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $6,181,347. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

