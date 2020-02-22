Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,601,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,060,000 after purchasing an additional 504,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,019,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,354,000 after purchasing an additional 64,098 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,090,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,163,000 after purchasing an additional 87,061 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,059,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,762,000 after purchasing an additional 99,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 12.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,262,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,490,000 after purchasing an additional 242,132 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FNF opened at $43.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.65. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $49.28. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

