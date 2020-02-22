Lincoln National Corp Has $348,000 Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,714 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in TJX Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,534 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $49.05 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.95 and its 200 day moving average is $58.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

