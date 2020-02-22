Lincoln National Corp Sells 317 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 55,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,181,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $79.89 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.19 and a 1 year high of $81.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.96.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

