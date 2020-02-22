Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter.

FDIS stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $41.65 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.08.

