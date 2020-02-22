Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Alleghany by 32.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 13.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 77.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 6.0% in the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 26,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 692.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after buying an additional 20,474 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Y opened at $788.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $808.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $782.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $600.23 and a 1 year high of $847.95.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.86 by ($14.95). Alleghany had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 46.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Alleghany from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.00.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

