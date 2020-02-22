Lincoln National Corp Buys 853 Shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.08% of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FINX. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $610,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000.

FINX opened at $33.61 on Friday. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.97.

