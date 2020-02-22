Comerica Bank Sells 2,021 Shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 4.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

ACIW stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. ACI Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average is $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACIW shares. BidaskClub lowered ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens lowered ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

