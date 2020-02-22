Brokerages Expect iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for iCAD’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). iCAD reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that iCAD will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for iCAD.

ICAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of iCAD from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iCAD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of iCAD by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iCAD by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of iCAD by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iCAD during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iCAD during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 24.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICAD stock opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. iCAD has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

