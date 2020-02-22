RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RANJY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR alerts:

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR stock opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $31.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $1.955 dividend. This is a positive change from RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

About RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.