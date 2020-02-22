HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of HDELY stock opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.22.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

