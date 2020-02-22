Brokerages Set WH Smith Plc (LON:SMWH) Price Target at GBX 2,717.50

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of WH Smith Plc (LON:SMWH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,717.50 ($35.75).

Several research analysts have commented on SMWH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,570 ($33.81) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of WH Smith from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of SMWH stock opened at GBX 2,400 ($31.57) on Wednesday. WH Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 1,878.64 ($24.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,660 ($34.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 24.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,480.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,272.25.

About WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Analyst Recommendations for WH Smith (LON:SMWH)

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

British American Tobacco PLC Shares Sold by Comerica Bank
British American Tobacco PLC Shares Sold by Comerica Bank
Microchip Technology Inc. Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank
Microchip Technology Inc. Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank
Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Clean Harbors Inc
Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Clean Harbors Inc
Comerica Bank Has $5.94 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co.
Comerica Bank Has $5.94 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co.
Comerica Bank Buys 3,434 Shares of Msci Inc
Comerica Bank Buys 3,434 Shares of Msci Inc
Descartes Systems Group Inc Shares Sold by Comerica Bank
Descartes Systems Group Inc Shares Sold by Comerica Bank


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report