Brokerages Set WH Smith Plc (LON:SMWH) Price Target at GBX 2,717.50

Shares of WH Smith Plc (LON:SMWH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,717.50 ($35.75).

Several research analysts have commented on SMWH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,570 ($33.81) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of WH Smith from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of SMWH stock opened at GBX 2,400 ($31.57) on Wednesday. WH Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 1,878.64 ($24.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,660 ($34.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 24.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,480.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,272.25.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

