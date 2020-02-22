Brokerages Anticipate HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for HEXO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.03). HEXO posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.
On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HEXO.
HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million.
HEXO opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. HEXO has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signition LP raised its position in HEXO by 56.1% in the third quarter. Signition LP now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in HEXO by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in HEXO in the third quarter valued at about $3,213,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in HEXO by 90.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in HEXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000.
HEXO Company Profile
HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.
