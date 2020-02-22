Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Receives $57.68 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.68.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Oracle by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $54.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.42. The company has a market capitalization of $175.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $49.89 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

