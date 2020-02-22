Brokerages Set Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) Target Price at $39.13

Shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Century Communities from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the third quarter worth $49,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Century Communities by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCS opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average of $29.66. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $39.31.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $775.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.00 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 4.46%. Century Communities’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Century Communities will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

