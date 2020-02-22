Brokerages Set Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Price Target at $59.50

Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.50.

SON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Argus lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $32,196.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,392.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,858 shares of company stock valued at $112,759 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SON opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $66.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.60.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

