Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) Receives $45.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Buckingham Research raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Azul in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Azul in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Azul by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Azul by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. 3.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Azul
Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.
