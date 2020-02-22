Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) Receives $45.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Buckingham Research raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Azul in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Azul in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Azul by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Azul by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. 3.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZUL opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. Azul has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of -0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average of $38.83.

About Azul

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

