Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) Given $25.17 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $25.17 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.37 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Eagle Bancorp Montana an industry rank of 91 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.50 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 58,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.36. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $22.98.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 19.49%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

