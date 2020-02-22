Analysts Set Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) PT at GBX 293.40

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 293.40 ($3.86).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 269 ($3.54) to GBX 284 ($3.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of LON:LGEN opened at GBX 313.90 ($4.13) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 308.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 273.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 210.70 ($2.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 324.70 ($4.27).

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Toby Strauss bought 979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 281 ($3.70) per share, with a total value of £2,750.99 ($3,618.77). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 307 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of £1,857.35 ($2,443.24). Insiders purchased a total of 3,107 shares of company stock worth $900,308 over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

