Brokerages Set Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target at $42.40

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Natera from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $151,695.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,461 shares in the company, valued at $879,026.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $79,280.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,617.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,647 shares of company stock worth $11,273,141. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Natera during the third quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Natera by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 285.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Natera stock opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.35. Natera has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

