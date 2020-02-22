Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives $272.90 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $272.90.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTAS. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,027,000 after purchasing an additional 152,848 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in Cintas by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 7,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $293.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $285.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.72. Cintas has a 12-month low of $191.91 and a 12-month high of $304.81. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

