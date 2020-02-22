Analysts Set Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) PT at $160.36

Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.36.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $138.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.37. The company has a market cap of $253.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,644.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,258 shares of company stock worth $1,525,940 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

