Brokerages Set Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Target Price at $103.09

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of EVBG opened at $104.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -66.02 and a beta of 0.91. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $59.85 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 762 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $65,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,473 shares in the company, valued at $386,914.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 31,295 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $3,229,018.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,231.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,972 shares of company stock valued at $12,181,737 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 217.1% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,669,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,735,000 after buying an additional 1,827,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 29.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,209,000 after buying an additional 591,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,935,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,090,000 after buying an additional 41,549 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,337,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,405,000 after buying an additional 478,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 846,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,116,000 after buying an additional 144,285 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

