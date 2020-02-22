Brokerages Anticipate X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) to announce ($0.76) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.98) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.68). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.10) to ($3.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($0.93). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow X4 Pharmaceuticals.

XFOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. B. Riley began coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

XFOR stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $392,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1,099.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 172,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 584.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 506.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 436,539 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1,044.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 416,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

