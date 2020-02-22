Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) CFO Sells $145,400.00 in Stock

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $145,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,402.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BZH opened at $15.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $489.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BZH. Wedbush lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 16,227 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 624,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after buying an additional 162,493 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

