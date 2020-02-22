Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Director Sells $134,800.00 in Stock

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AMAT opened at $64.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.64. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $3,822,210,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 809.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,904,886 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $177,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,403 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,928,533 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $239,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,522,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $885,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,075 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $148,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

