Jon Imperato Sells 2,097 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) VP Jon Imperato sold 2,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $131,418.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jon Imperato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Jon Imperato sold 268 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $17,165.40.

On Friday, November 22nd, Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $121,859.16.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $61.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.58. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXIM. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MXIM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.23.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

