Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) CFO Sells $129,518.25 in Stock

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $129,518.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,402,100.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

QLYS stock opened at $91.64 on Friday. Qualys Inc has a 52-week low of $72.76 and a 52-week high of $95.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualys Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after acquiring an additional 166,864 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 4,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after buying an additional 152,070 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 41.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,191,000 after buying an additional 86,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,532,000 after buying an additional 82,375 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 256,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,363,000 after buying an additional 67,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QLYS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.13.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

