Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) CFO Sells $129,518.25 in Stock

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $129,518.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,402,100.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
QLYS stock opened at $91.64 on Friday. Qualys Inc has a 52-week low of $72.76 and a 52-week high of $95.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 1.36.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualys Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QLYS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.13.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.
