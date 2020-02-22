Insider Selling: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Sells $126,333.00 in Stock

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.22, for a total transaction of $126,333.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,694 shares in the company, valued at $9,006,700.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.99, for a total transaction of $56,848.50.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $901.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $968.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $625.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.71, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $4,183,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 182,645 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $76,406,000 after purchasing an additional 25,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

