Insider Selling: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Sells $90,660.43 in Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $90,660.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ABT opened at $87.45 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $72.36 and a 52-week high of $92.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.11. The stock has a market cap of $156.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.60.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

