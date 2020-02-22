Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) VP Sells $100,080.00 in Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) VP Eric Drape sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:TEVA opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $17.90.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEVA. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
