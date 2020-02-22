Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) VP Sells $100,080.00 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) VP Eric Drape sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $17.90.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,721,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,668,000 after buying an additional 8,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $82,369,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,599,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,230,000 after buying an additional 1,371,737 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $52,412,000. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.3% in the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 5,318,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,590,000 after buying an additional 2,080,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEVA. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

