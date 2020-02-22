Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer Sells 1,313 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Stock

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $91,529.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,426.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 6th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 3,937 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $285,038.80.
  • On Monday, February 10th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 625 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $44,050.00.
  • On Monday, February 3rd, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 3,845 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $245,118.75.
  • On Monday, January 27th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 781 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $55,568.15.
  • On Monday, December 9th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 937 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $73,554.50.
  • On Tuesday, November 26th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 11,593 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $778,933.67.

GBT stock opened at $72.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.95, a current ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $87.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.49 and its 200 day moving average is $61.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,383.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,290.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. CFO Sells $145,400.00 in Stock
Beazer Homes USA, Inc. CFO Sells $145,400.00 in Stock
Applied Materials, Inc. Director Sells $134,800.00 in Stock
Applied Materials, Inc. Director Sells $134,800.00 in Stock
Jon Imperato Sells 2,097 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. Stock
Jon Imperato Sells 2,097 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. Stock
Qualys Inc CFO Sells $129,518.25 in Stock
Qualys Inc CFO Sells $129,518.25 in Stock
Insider Selling: Tesla Inc CFO Sells $126,333.00 in Stock
Insider Selling: Tesla Inc CFO Sells $126,333.00 in Stock
Insider Selling: Abbott Laboratories EVP Sells $90,660.43 in Stock
Insider Selling: Abbott Laboratories EVP Sells $90,660.43 in Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report