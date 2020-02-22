Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer Sells 1,313 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Stock

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $91,529.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,426.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 3,937 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $285,038.80.

On Monday, February 10th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 625 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $44,050.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 3,845 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $245,118.75.

On Monday, January 27th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 781 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $55,568.15.

On Monday, December 9th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 937 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $73,554.50.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 11,593 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $778,933.67.

GBT stock opened at $72.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.95, a current ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $87.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.49 and its 200 day moving average is $61.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,383.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,290.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

