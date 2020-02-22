Michael P. Murphy Sells 1,683 Shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) insider Michael P. Murphy sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $100,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TNET opened at $59.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. TriNet Group Inc has a 52-week low of $48.69 and a 52-week high of $76.92.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,011,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,699,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price target on TriNet Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

