Michael P. Murphy Sells 1,683 Shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) insider Michael P. Murphy sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $100,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:TNET opened at $59.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. TriNet Group Inc has a 52-week low of $48.69 and a 52-week high of $76.92.
TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TNET has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price target on TriNet Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.
Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High
Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.