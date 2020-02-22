Insider Selling: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Insider Sells 831 Shares of Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $112,600.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,469. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nicolas Mirzayantz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 979 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $127,318.95.

On Monday, December 16th, Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $116,146.80.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $132.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.44. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.86 and a fifty-two week high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on IFF shares. Societe Generale cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,638,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,012,000 after purchasing an additional 64,429 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,657,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $729,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,079 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

